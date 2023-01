videoDetails

Republic Day: Indian Army to showcase only 'Made in India' weapon systems

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 06:11 PM IST

This time January 26 will be special in many ways and there will be some things which will happen for the first time. This time, only indigenous weapons will be displayed in the parade. On Republic Day, 'Made in India' weapon systems will be displayed.