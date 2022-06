Resolution passed against Nupur Sharma in Bengal Assembly

Bengal- Motion was presented against Nupur Sharma. This resolution has been passed in the Bengal Legislative Assembly. This decision was taken in Bengal after the controversial statement of Nupur Sharma.

| Updated: Jun 20, 2022, 03:37 PM IST

Bengal- Motion was presented against Nupur Sharma. This resolution has been passed in the Bengal Legislative Assembly. This decision was taken in Bengal after the controversial statement of Nupur Sharma.