Rouse Avenue Court extends Manish Sisodia's ED remand

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 07:01 PM IST

Manish Sisodia's ED Remand: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has extended the ED remand of Manish Sisodia. The Enforcement Directorate had demanded remand of Manish Sisodia for 7 days. After which the court has given 5 days remand to ED.