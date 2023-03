videoDetails

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat makes big statement on Shruti tradition

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 01:30 PM IST

RSS' Chief Mohan Bhagwat made a big statement on Shruti tradition. He said that 'wrong facts were added to the ancient texts'. Watch 11 big news stories of the day ahead in this report Nonstop.