RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat meets Muslim religious leaders

| Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 02:46 PM IST

RSS sanghchalak Dr. Mohan Bhagwat met other Muslim intellectuals including All India Muslim Imam Organization chief Umar Ilyasi. This meeting lasted for about an hour and in conversation with Zee News Suhaib Ilyasi said that it is not right to call RSS 'anti-Muslim'.