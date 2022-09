RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat visits mosque in Delhi - Sources

| Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 05:13 PM IST

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat has visited the madrasa in Delhi and met the children. According to sources, in this meeting, Mohan Bhagwat gave great advice to the children and also asked some questions. Bhagwat told the students that they have a huge responsibility of India's future.