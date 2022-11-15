NewsVideos

RSS chief's big statement on forced religion conversion

|Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 08:18 PM IST
Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement on forced conversion has come to the fore. Describing the forcible conversion as wrong, he has said that our DNA is the same for 40 thousand years.

