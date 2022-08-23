Ruckus during student union elections in Rajasthan

There has been a ruckus during the student union elections in Rajasthan. On the day of withdrawal of nomination, the supporters of the minister's daughter were seen bullying. The presidential candidate was pressurized and threatened to withdraw his nomination.

| Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 09:32 PM IST

