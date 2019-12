Ruckus in Maharashtra assembly over Maharashtra farmers issue

The Maharashtra Assembly on December 17 witnessed ruckus as the members of opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena indulged in a scuffle and charged at each other, forcing the Speaker to adjourn the House for half-an-hour. The BJP MLAs marched to the Assembly with flex boards carrying a report published earlier in the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana', demanding Rs 25,000 per hectare aid for farmers hit by untimely rains. #MaharashtraAssenmbly #MaharashtraAssemblyRuckus #MaharashtraFarmers