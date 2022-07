Ruckus in Parliament due to Adhir Ranjan's statement on President

BJP MPs are protesting in the premises of Parliament House over the controversial statement on President Droupadi Murmu. BJP demands that Congress should apologize. Adhir Ranjan has refused to apologise.

| Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 12:23 PM IST

