Ruckus in Parliament on the issue of China

| Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 05:32 PM IST

There has been an uproar in the Rajya Sabha on the issue of China. The opposition voted out of the Rajya Sabha creating a ruckus. Mallikarjun Kharge said in Rajya Sabha that China is encroaching on our land. If we do not discuss in the House, then where will we discuss.