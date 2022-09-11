Rumors of Child Theft: Rumors of child theft worsened the situation

The rumor of child theft is spreading like fire from Uttar Pradesh to Bihar. The incidents of mob lynching are increasing after the fake videos being put on social media. In this report, see how the mob is turning violent due to the rumor of child theft.

| Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 07:15 PM IST

