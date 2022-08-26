'Running from war is like cheating,' says Mallikarjun Kharge on Ghulam Nabi Azad resignation

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge has defended Rahul Gandhi. On the allegations of Ghulam Nabi Azad, he said that running away from war is like cheating the party and Azad should have joined the fight against RSS.

| Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 09:36 PM IST

