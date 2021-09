Runway for Air Force planes on Barmer National Highway inaugurated

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari on Thursday inaugurated an emergency landing strip at Satta-Gandhav stretch on National Highway 925 for Indian Air Force (IAF) planes. A Hercules C-130J plane of the IAF, carrying the two ministers and Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, conducted a mock emergency landing on the national highway. NH-925 is India's first national highway to be used for emergency landing of IAF aircraft.