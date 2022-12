videoDetails

Russia Vs Ukraine War: Vladimir Putin made a big allegation, said, 'War because of western countries'

| Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 10:30 AM IST

Today is 290th day of the Russia-Ukraine war. On Friday, Russia launched missile attacks on Kharkiev and Donetsk. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a big allegation of war on Western countries. Putin said that the war is happening because of the western countries.