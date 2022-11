Russian Missile Hit Poland: Joe Biden's statement on Poland attack, 'It does not seem that the attack was done by Russia'

| Updated: Nov 16, 2022, 11:15 AM IST

During the Russian attack on Ukraine, 2 missiles fell into Poland. The US President called a meeting with NATO officials and G7 leaders regarding this attack. Regarding this attack, Biden says that it does not seem that Russia has done this attack