Sachin Pilot Retaliated At Ashok gehlot's gaddar statement and says it is not right to use such words

| Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 09:52 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra is currently taking place in Madhya Pradesh and will be conducted in Rajasthan next. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has given a controversial statement regarding Sachin Pilot. He has called Sachin Pilot a traitor. Sachin got angry on this statement and has commented on this.