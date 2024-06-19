Advertisement
DNA: BJP central team visits Coochbehar over 'post-poll violence' in Bengal

Sonam|Updated: Jun 19, 2024, 02:18 AM IST
For the first time after the elections, it is seen that people of any party are living as refugees in their own state. BJP workers have fled from their homes after the election results in Bengal. They are not returning home because they might be killed this time. 270 such BJP workers have taken shelter with their families in Maheshwari Bhawan of Bada Bazaar in Kolkata. Diamond Harbor is the parliamentary seat of Abhishek Banerjee. Here too there was violence after the results of June 4.

