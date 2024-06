videoDetails

1 killed in firing at Burger King in Delhi's Rajouri Garden

| Updated: Jun 19, 2024, 07:24 AM IST

Young man was killed in Rajouri Garden in Delhi. He was shot dead in a restaurant. The miscreants fired more than 10 rounds. Police is searching for the attackers. Several teams have been formed for the investigation. The restaurant staff has been questioned. The deceased youth has not been identified yet.