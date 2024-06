videoDetails

Watch Top 100 News of the Day, 19th June 2024

| Updated: Jun 19, 2024, 07:24 AM IST

Hearing on CM Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea in court today. The hearing will be held in Rouse Avenue Court. Let us tell you that the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is ending on June 19 i.e. today.