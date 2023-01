videoDetails

Sadhvi Prachi come out in support of Bageshwar Dham Baba

| Updated: Jan 22, 2023, 02:16 PM IST

In support of Peethadhishwar Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham, Sadhvi Prachi said that he is not afraid. He said that all this is a conspiracy against Hindutva.