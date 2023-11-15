trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2688163
Sahara Group Chairman Subrata Roy has passed away

Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 09:22 AM IST
Subrata Roy Sahara Dies: Sahara Group Chairman Subrata Roy has passed away. Let us tell you that Subrata Roy died in Mumbai. He breathed his last at the age of 75. His mortal remains will be brought to Lucknow for the last rites today.
