Saibaba Case: Former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba acquitted of Maoist links

| Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 04:04 PM IST

Former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba acquitted of Maoist links. The Supreme Court has stayed the order of the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court. The Nagpur bench had acquitted Saibaba of the charges. But now the Supreme Court has stayed this order.