Salman Khurshid target on leaders of G-23

Salman Khurshid wrote an open letter to the dissenting leaders of the Congress. Salman Khurshid asked that the ladder through which they have climbed to the highest point in their life, is it right to drop it? Many veteran Congress leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal are constantly demanding change in leadership in the Congress.