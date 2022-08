Salman Rushdie Attacked: How many enemies of Salman Rushdie?

Writer Salman Rushdie has been fatally attacked during an event in New York. He is undergoing treatment in the hospital. The attacker has been arrested.

| Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 06:40 PM IST

Writer Salman Rushdie has been fatally attacked during an event in New York. He is undergoing treatment in the hospital. The attacker has been arrested.