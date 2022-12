videoDetails

Samajwadi Party Makes a Big Statement on High Court's decision on UP Civic Elections

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 03:37 PM IST

Samajwadi Party has made a big statement on High Court's decision on civic elections. Samajwadi Party launches a scathing attack on BJP and says, 'BJP cheated backward class people' .