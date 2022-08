Sanjay Raut Arrested: NCP came out in support of Sanjay Raut

Sharad Pawar's NCP has backed Sanjay Raut. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was arrested late last night in Maharashtra's Patra Chawl scam after a lengthy interrogation. He will appear in court today at 11:30 a.m.

| Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 12:50 PM IST

