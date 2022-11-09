NewsVideos

Sanjay Raut gets bail in Patra Chawl case

|Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 02:58 PM IST
A special PMLA court in Mumbai granted bail to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in a money laundering case related to the Patra Chawl redevelopment project.

All Videos

Air Pollution: Smog engulfs parts of Bathinda
Air Pollution: Smog engulfs parts of Bathinda
Dr. S Jaishankar: Belarus Foreign Affairs Minister reaches Delhi
Dr. S Jaishankar: Belarus Foreign Affairs Minister reaches Delhi
T20 World Cup semi-final: New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat
20:32
T20 World Cup semi-final: New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat
Political uproar over the lotus symbol in the G20 logo
18:9
Political uproar over the lotus symbol in the G20 logo
PM Modi in Kangra: PM Modi's address at election rally in Kangra
19:28
PM Modi in Kangra: PM Modi's address at election rally in Kangra

Trending Videos

Air Pollution: Smog engulfs parts of Bathinda
Dr. S Jaishankar: Belarus Foreign Affairs Minister reaches Delhi
20:32
T20 World Cup semi-final: New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat
18:9
Political uproar over the lotus symbol in the G20 logo
19:28
PM Modi in Kangra: PM Modi's address at election rally in Kangra
Sanjay Raut,sanjay raut case,sanjay raut ed case,Sanjay Raut Arrested,sanjay raut news,ed raid sanjay raut,sanjay raut latest news,sanjay raut ED News,Sanjay Raut ED,sanjay raut live,ed raid on sanjay raut,patra chawl land scam sanjay raut,Sanjay Raut Bail,sanjay raut bail hearing,patra chawl land scam case,sanjay raut today news,patra chawl scam,sanjay raut patra chawl land scam,sanjay raut arrest,sanjay raut on ed,sanjay raut news today,