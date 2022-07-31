Sanjay Raut News: Shiv Sena took to the streets in support of Sanjay

A team of Enforcement Directorate reached the house of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, after which questioning is going on with him. Due to this, supporters of Shiv sena have taken to the streets in support of Sanjay Raut.

| Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 02:44 PM IST

A team of Enforcement Directorate reached the house of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, after which questioning is going on with him. Due to this, supporters of Shiv sena have taken to the streets in support of Sanjay Raut.