Sanjay Raut's arrest is politically motivated, says Priyanka Chaturvedi
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, arrested in Patra Chawl case, has to appear in PMLA court today. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena has intensified attacks on the central government. Priyanka Chaturvedi has said that the arrest of Sanjay Raut is politically motivated.
