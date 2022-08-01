NewsVideos

Sanjay Raut's arrest is politically motivated, says Priyanka Chaturvedi

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, arrested in Patra Chawl case, has to appear in PMLA court today. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena has intensified attacks on the central government. Priyanka Chaturvedi has said that the arrest of Sanjay Raut is politically motivated.

|Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 12:43 PM IST
Uddhav Thackeray arrives to meet Sanjay Raut's family
9:44
Uddhav Thackeray arrives to meet Sanjay Raut's family
Government's reply on Sanjay Raut
4:11
Government's reply on Sanjay Raut
Big action is expected after the major cash scam in West Bengal
2:47
Big action is expected after the major cash scam in West Bengal
Sanjay Raut reaches JJ hospital for medical examination
16:11
Sanjay Raut reaches JJ hospital for medical examination
After the arrest of Sanjay Raut, CM Eknath Shinde takes a jibe
21:27
After the arrest of Sanjay Raut, CM Eknath Shinde takes a jibe

