Sanjay Raut's first press conference after Uddhav Thackeray's resignation
After the fall of Uddhav Thackeray's government in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut held a press conference today. He reiterated Uddhav Thackeray's words and said that our loved ones have betrayed us.
