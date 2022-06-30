NewsVideos

Sanjay Raut's first press conference after Uddhav Thackeray's resignation

After the fall of Uddhav Thackeray's government in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut held a press conference today. He reiterated Uddhav Thackeray's words and said that our loved ones have betrayed us.

|Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 12:28 PM IST
