videoDetails

Satish Kaushik Death: Post Mortem Report Reveals Heart Attack took Actor's life

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 06:00 PM IST

Post Mortem Report of late actor Satish Kaushik has come to the fore. According to the report, he died of heart attack only. Although the matter of postmortem was not said on behalf of his family.