Satyendar Jain Video: Sambit Patra's big attack on Arvind Kejriwal, 'There is a big difference between AAP's words and actions'

| Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 02:36 PM IST

Another video has surfaced today of the Delhi AAP government's Jail Minister Satyendar Jain. In this video, the cell of Satyendar Jain is being cleaned. The Bharatiya Janata Party held a press conference regarding this. During the press conference, Sambit Patra made a big attack on Arvind Kejriwal. Know what said something.