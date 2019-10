SC allows prosecution of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis for non-disclosure of criminal cases in election affidavit

In a major trouble for Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, a Supreme Court bench of CJI Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Deepak Gupta and Justice Aniruddha Bose on Tuesday set aside the clean chit given to the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in the alleged false election affidavit case. Watch this video to know more.