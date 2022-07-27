NewsVideos

SC lawyer Vineet Jindal receives beheading threats

Supreme Court lawyer Vineet Jindal has once again received beheading. He had filed a complaint against Adil Chishti. He has received a threat against registering the complaint and this time the threat has been given through a letter.

|Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 09:02 PM IST
