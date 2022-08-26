SC On Rewari Culture: The Apex Court refers the case to Full Bench

While ordering the Rewari culture, the Supreme Court has sent the matter to a three-judge bench. During the hearing in the Supreme Court in this matter, both the Election Commission and the Central Government made their arguments.

| Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 01:15 PM IST

