SC refuses to stay P Chidambaram's arrest in the INX Media case

Former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram faces arrest in the INX media case hours after the Supreme Court rejected his urgent bail plea following which two separate teams of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) reached his residence in Delhi's Jor Bagh on Tuesday night. However, both the teams were unsuccessful in meeting the Congress leader who is likely to be arrested in the case anytime soon.