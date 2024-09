videoDetails

4 Mumbai cops caught on CCTV planting 'drugs' on man

| Updated: Sep 01, 2024, 09:42 AM IST

Police, which protects people from injustice, has now started trapping people in false charges. The proof of this is this video playing on the TV screen. These four people, who look like ordinary people, are not ordinary people but Mumbai Police people. They investigate a person regarding drugs. And very cleverly put drugs in the person's pocket.