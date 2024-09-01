videoDetails

DNA: Is Himanta Biswa planning something big?

Sonam | Updated: Sep 01, 2024, 02:26 AM IST

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma... This name is coming in the news daily... The conversation started with the announcement of not allowing Assam to become Miyaland and has reached the Assam Assembly after ending the Namaz break... After his decisions, people have started calling Himanta the Yogi of Assam...Himanta has also claimed that he is neither going to bow down nor stop...and this is the reason why now people are talking about Himanta even outside Assam. Discussion has started...what is in Himanta's mind after all?