NewsVideos

SC Remark in Nupur Sharma: Watch exclusive interview of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on the controversy

In the case of the controversial statement, the Supreme Court refused to give any relief to Nupur Sharma. The court has held Nupur Sharma responsible for the latest situation in the country. After the court's remarks, Zee News spoke to Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan. He said that the laws have been written by humans and beheading is not our law. Watch the full interview.

|Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 07:39 PM IST
In the case of the controversial statement, the Supreme Court refused to give any relief to Nupur Sharma. The court has held Nupur Sharma responsible for the latest situation in the country. After the court's remarks, Zee News spoke to Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan. He said that the laws have been written by humans and beheading is not our law. Watch the full interview.

All Videos

In the second year of pandemic, people would be more sad and stressed | Zee English News | Health
In the second year of pandemic, people would be more sad and stressed | Zee English News | Health
Nupur Sharma Case: What did Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury say on SC's remarks?
4:56
Nupur Sharma Case: What did Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury say on SC's remarks?
Udaipur case: Riyaz, accused of murder, was associated with the sleeper cell of ISIS
5:43
Udaipur case: Riyaz, accused of murder, was associated with the sleeper cell of ISIS
Kanhaiyalal murder case: NIA may bring accused to Jaipur
1:0
Kanhaiyalal murder case: NIA may bring accused to Jaipur
Kanhaiyalal Murder Case Update: Big disclosure from the bike of accused Riyaz Attari
3:54
Kanhaiyalal Murder Case Update: Big disclosure from the bike of accused Riyaz Attari

Trending Videos

In the second year of pandemic, people would be more sad and stressed | Zee English News | Health
4:56
Nupur Sharma Case: What did Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury say on SC's remarks?
5:43
Udaipur case: Riyaz, accused of murder, was associated with the sleeper cell of ISIS
1:0
Kanhaiyalal murder case: NIA may bring accused to Jaipur
3:54
Kanhaiyalal Murder Case Update: Big disclosure from the bike of accused Riyaz Attari
supreme court on nupur sharma,Supreme Court,nupur sharma news,Nupur Sharma controversy,supreme court decision on nupur sharma,sc on nupur sharma,supreme court on nupur,supreme court slams nupur sharma,nupur sharma case in supreme court,supreme court nupur sharma,supreme court on prophet row,sc on nupur,Nupur Sharma,nupur sharma comment on muhammad,bjp leader nupur sharma,nupur sharma comment,Arif Mohammad Khan,Kerala Governor,arif mohammad interview,Hindi,