SC Remark in Nupur Sharma: Watch exclusive interview of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on the controversy

In the case of the controversial statement, the Supreme Court refused to give any relief to Nupur Sharma. The court has held Nupur Sharma responsible for the latest situation in the country. After the court's remarks, Zee News spoke to Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan. He said that the laws have been written by humans and beheading is not our law. Watch the full interview.

| Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 07:39 PM IST

