SC strict on free distribution of items by political parties during elections

The Supreme Court has asked the central government to clear its stand on controlling parties that promise to distribute free items during elections. The court said that this is a very serious matter. After all, why is the government hesitant to clarify its stand on this. The Supreme Court has asked the Central Government to ask the Finance Commission for its opinion on this matter and inform the court.

| Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 05:22 PM IST

