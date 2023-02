videoDetails

Scene of devastation all around due to the Earthquake in Turkey-Syria

| Updated: Feb 11, 2023, 03:22 PM IST

Turkey Earthquake: There is a scene of devastation all around due to the earthquake in Turkey-Syria. The death toll in both the countries has now crossed 24,000. With this, the hope of the people trapped in the debris seems to be ending. On the other hand, many such pictures have also come to the fore which are no less than a miracle.