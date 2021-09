SCO Summit: PM Modi will address the 21st SCO summit today

The 21st meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's (SCO) Council of Heads of State will be held in Tajikistan's Dushanbe. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the plenary session of the summit. The meeting will be chaired by Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent India in Dushanbe.