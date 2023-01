videoDetails

Second Day of BJP National Executive Meeting, Know who all reached

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 17, 2023, 11:41 AM IST

Today is the second and last day of BJP national executive meeting in Delhi. Many veterans will participate in this meeting today. Home Minister Amit Shah and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh have reached for this meeting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Party President JP Nadda will give an address speech today.