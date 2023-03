videoDetails

Security Agencies issues High Alert against Amritpal Singh

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 11:16 AM IST

High alert has been issued across the country regarding Khalistani supporter and fugitive Amritpal Singh. Punjab Police and investigative agencies are constantly on the lookout for Amritpal. Operation Amritpal is being run in many states from the Nepal border and an alert has been issued in Maharashtra regarding the search for Amritpal.