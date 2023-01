videoDetails

Security beef up outside Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's house

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 12:42 PM IST

Wrestlers' strike at Jantar Mantar against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) continues for the second day. WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been accused of sexual harassment by women wrestlers. Since then the wrestlers are sitting on strike. Now the statement of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has come to the fore on these allegations.