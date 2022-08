Security forces get huge success in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

Security forces have got a big success in Jammu and Kashmir. During the encounter in Shopian, two terrorists were killed by the security forces. The operation of the security forces is going on.

| Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 08:40 PM IST

