NewsVideos

Senior Congress leaders fiercely attacks Modi government during Press Conference

Congress leader Ajay Maken held a press conference with senior leaders after the office of Young India Limited affiliated to the National Herald was sealed. In the conference, it was said that the Congress is preparing to hold a demonstration on inflation, and for which the Delhi Police hasn't given permission. During this press conference, Congress fiercely attacked the Modi government.

|Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 08:44 PM IST
Congress leader Ajay Maken held a press conference with senior leaders after the office of Young India Limited affiliated to the National Herald was sealed. In the conference, it was said that the Congress is preparing to hold a demonstration on inflation, and for which the Delhi Police hasn't given permission. During this press conference, Congress fiercely attacked the Modi government.

All Videos

What did ED say after sealing Young Indian?
1:38
What did ED say after sealing Young Indian?
27 Chinese fighter planes enter Taiwan
1:26
27 Chinese fighter planes enter Taiwan
You need to see this beautiful and unique Tiranga Boat Rally | Zee English News | Offbeat
You need to see this beautiful and unique Tiranga Boat Rally | Zee English News | Offbeat
Taal Thok Ke: Why is opposition doing politics over Tricolor?
41:29
Taal Thok Ke: Why is opposition doing politics over Tricolor?
TTK (Special Edition): Why protest against education of Sanatan Dharma in AMU?
33:26
TTK (Special Edition): Why protest against education of Sanatan Dharma in AMU?

Trending Videos

1:38
What did ED say after sealing Young Indian?
1:26
27 Chinese fighter planes enter Taiwan
You need to see this beautiful and unique Tiranga Boat Rally | Zee English News | Offbeat
41:29
Taal Thok Ke: Why is opposition doing politics over Tricolor?
33:26
TTK (Special Edition): Why protest against education of Sanatan Dharma in AMU?
Congress Press Conference,Congress,Congress Party,Congress party news,congress party video,congress party latest video,Indian National Congress,congress press conference today,congress party briefing,congress press conference live,congress press conference on bjp,pawan khera press conference,congress press conference against ed,congress press conference news today,congress press conference by pawan khera,Press Conference,Ajay Maken,