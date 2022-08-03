Senior Congress leaders fiercely attacks Modi government during Press Conference

Congress leader Ajay Maken held a press conference with senior leaders after the office of Young India Limited affiliated to the National Herald was sealed. In the conference, it was said that the Congress is preparing to hold a demonstration on inflation, and for which the Delhi Police hasn't given permission. During this press conference, Congress fiercely attacked the Modi government.

| Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 08:44 PM IST

Congress leader Ajay Maken held a press conference with senior leaders after the office of Young India Limited affiliated to the National Herald was sealed. In the conference, it was said that the Congress is preparing to hold a demonstration on inflation, and for which the Delhi Police hasn't given permission. During this press conference, Congress fiercely attacked the Modi government.