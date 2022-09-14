NewsVideos

Seven dead as under-construction building elevator collapses in Ahmedabad

A big accident has happened in Ahmedabad. The lift of an under-construction building collapsed and fell. In this accident 7 laborers died, while 1 worker is injured. This incident happened in a building named Aspire 2.

|Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 03:51 PM IST
