Seven dead as under-construction building elevator collapses in Ahmedabad

A big accident has happened in Ahmedabad. The lift of an under-construction building collapsed and fell. In this accident 7 laborers died, while 1 worker is injured. This incident happened in a building named Aspire 2.

| Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 03:51 PM IST

A big accident has happened in Ahmedabad. The lift of an under-construction building collapsed and fell. In this accident 7 laborers died, while 1 worker is injured. This incident happened in a building named Aspire 2.