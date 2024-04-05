Advertisement
Congress released its manifesto for lok sabha election

Apr 05, 2024
Congress has released its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Congress has named its manifesto as Nyaya Patra. Congress has made big promises in the manifesto for the poor, youth, farmers and women.

